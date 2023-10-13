Saturday looking better than weather stations had been predicting on Thursday - some cloud, but the chance of rain is lower than had been forecast. Temperatures expected to be up a bit on Friday - a high of 32C is on the cards.

As to Sunday, the met agency hasn't as yet issued a weather alert for heavy rain, which isn't to say that it won't. Aemet is forecasting locally heavy showers but explained on Friday morning that it was still difficult to be precise. Weather stations are all indicating a high probability of rain but also some sunny interludes. The met agency added that there may be occasional thunderstorms but that these are more likely to be out to sea rather than over land. Temperatures are due to drop noticeably, though values of around 24C would be normal for the time of year.

Heading into next week, remaining unsettled with a probability of rain at least until Thursday. Temperatures expected to rise again on Monday. Getting quite windy by midweek.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.9 Pollensa, 30.2 Arta and Petra, 30.0 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Colonia Sant Pere and Llucmajor, 29.5 Capdepera and Manacor, 29.4 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 11.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.4 Lluc and Binissalem, 14.3 Palma University.