It would be a pretty remarkable October if Mallorca didn't get some heavy rain. There having been hardly any since the start of the month, it looks as if Sunday will bring a fair amount, if the weather alerts turn out to be reliable. These are amber (up to 40 litres per square metre in one hour) for the north/northeast of Mallorca and the Tramuntana region and yellow (up to 20 litres) for the rest of Mallorca. These alerts are active from midnight Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

While the alerts start at midnight, Aemet charts suggest that rain can be expected somewhat later. Around 6am it is due to be raining in northern areas and in the Tramuntana. By midday most of the island will be affected, with the heaviest rain in central areas and towards the east (which are on yellow rather than amber alert). By 6pm much of the island should be clear with rain heaviest in southern central and southeastern areas.

Well, we'll find out if the charts prove to be accurate. There may be some sunny interludes as well, but Sunday is due to be mostly overcast. Thunderstorms may be possible, though Aemet hasn't issued any alerts for these.

As to the coming week, rain is forecast for Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be generally bright and with some quite high temperatures; it was pretty hot in areas on Saturday - a high of over 32C in Llucmajor. Thursday and Friday again looking like rain.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Andratx (16C) 25C, calm increasing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Binissalem (14C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 26, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

Deya (15C) 23C, calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

Palma (15C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 25, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Pollensa (17C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 32, Wed: 31.

Porreres (15C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Mon: 26, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 26, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (16C) 24C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 70%. Mon: 26, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Sineu (16C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 26, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle breeze to 19 km/h.

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 32.3 Llucmajor, 31.3 Porreres, 31.0 Can Sion (Campos), 30.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 30.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.9 Palma University, 29.8 Sant Elm, 29.7 Manacor and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 10.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Can Sion, 13.9 Palma University, 14.0 Lluc and Salines Llevant; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Petra and Porreres.