On Sunday morning, the Aemet met agency widened the amber alert for heavy rain to include the interior and the east as well as the north/northeast and Tramuntana. The south of the island remained on yellow alert. The alerts are effective until 6pm.

By 9.30am, the heavy downpours that had been forecast had produced 52 litres per square metre of rain in Banyalbufar, 34 in Puerto Pollensa, 31 in Palma, 30 in Sa Pobla and 28 in the mountains in Bunyola. There was rain across the whole of the island.

Although a band of intense rain started to move towards Menorca around 9.30am, Aemet stressed that the "episode" was not over and that more rain was due.