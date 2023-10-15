Firstly, some figures for Sunday. The heaviest rainfall was in Son Servera - 110 litres per square metre. An unofficial, non-Aemet source put this at 126 litres.

Most of Mallorca had a fair amount of rain, but there were areas which had low falls - Cap Blanc, for example, had just three litres per square metre.

Temperatures were well down in parts of the island - highs of 17.6C at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola, 19C in Lluc, 20.7 in Arta, 21.6 in Pollensa.

Monday will be a mainly grey day. The sun may start to come out in the late afternoon. There are yellow alerts for heavy rain in the north/northeast and Tramuntana between 11am and 7pm.

Tuesday should be better and Wednesday is forecast to be the best day of the week. Rain is on the cards from Thursday to Saturday. Temperatures on the rise - up to 31C - but expected to tumble to around 23C by Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 26C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

Andratx (16C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 26.

Binissalem (13C) 25C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 75%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 26.

Deya (15C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 25.

Palma (17C) 25C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Porreres (14C) 25C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 75%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 25C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 75%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

Santanyi (16C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 26.

Sineu (15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 75%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle breeze to 19 km/h.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.7 Es Capdellà and Portocolom, 25.1 Palma Port and Santanyi, 24.9 Can Sion (Campos), 24.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.4 Palma University, Puerto Soller, Sant Elm, 23.8 Capdepera; Lows of 12.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.5 Lluc, 17.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 110.4 litres per square metre Son Servera, 54.0 Pollensa, 53.8 Porreres, 52.2 Banyalbufar, 51.0 Lluc.