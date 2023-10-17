Wet and windy end to the week in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/10/2023 12:31
The effects of the subtropical storm Babet are already being felt in Mallorca.
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that today “winds from the south and southwest over the Balearics are causing a rise in temperatures with maximum temperatures between 26º and 30º”; the highest temperatures will be in the north of Mallorca and Ibiza. These are much higher than usual for this time of year, which is 23º.”
@Nigel It’s not even MDB it’s Humphrey Carter the man who imagines climate headlines everyday. Weirdly obsessed with false weather stories
Drama and fear porn once again by MDB. It's desperate times now for Mainstream media and the papers. They have to result in dramatic headlines to get people's attention. If people are still getting there news this way there over 65 or truely brainwashed by now.
Not again, the MDB thinks ice age approaches once more. Is the MDB the media centre for climate change? Today's weather is what I remember 40 years ago and was normal. Is headlines of 1℃ change a world moving event? Look towards the East Mediterranean where there are world changing problems taking place. If the situation does not change there for the better, the weather here will be of no consequence believe me.