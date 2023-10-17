The effects of the subtropical storm Babet are already being felt in Mallorca.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that today “winds from the south and southwest over the Balearics are causing a rise in temperatures with maximum temperatures between 26º and 30º”; the highest temperatures will be in the north of Mallorca and Ibiza. These are much higher than usual for this time of year, which is 23º.”

And it will be the same on Wednesday.

But, Aemet has warned that the weather will change drastically on Thursday when daytime temperatures will fall. The wind will be moderate with intervals of strong south-westerly winds, with gusts that could reach 80 km/h at night.

Then Friday will be the day of greatest instability, as “a polar front will hit” Mallorca bringing strong winds and rain and there will be a “marked drop in temperatures”; maximum temperatures drop below 20º, 10º lower than on Tuesday or Wednesday.