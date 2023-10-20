At 8am on Friday, the Aemet met agency reported gusts of 100 kilometres per hour in the Cabrera archipelago, of 95 km/h in Puerto Soller, 94 in Portocolom and 91 in Banyalbufar.

"Se ha caído la palmera. En directo". pic.twitter.com/npOlZacUhk — RafaelCastroDelMoral (@SoyRafaCastro) October 19, 2023

Storm Aline, says Aemet, is due to ease during the day but an amber alert for rough seas will remain in place until 3pm before being downgraded to yellow. The whole of Mallorca is on yellow alert for high winds until 8pm.

As to rain, there has been some but not particularly heavy. Up to 8am, the heaviest rainfall was in the Tramuntana - eight litres per square metre at the Son Torrella weather station in Escorca, seven at the Serra Alfabia station in Bunyola and six in Lluc. There is no alert in place for rain.

🌀🌊 La #BorrascaAline ya se deja notar en el Dic de l'Oest (Palma). La presión ahora mismo es de 995 mb! pic.twitter.com/eOhT6Q3mYQ — Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) October 19, 2023

The storm hasn't led to a drastic change in temperature. There was an overnight high of 25C in Palma, for instance. Daytime highs on Friday are expected to be around 25. The met agency warns that there could be the occasional thunderstorm on Friday.