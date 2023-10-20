The outlook for next week is getting windy again by Tuesday with some risk of rain. Temperatures a bit up and down.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 3):
-
Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.
-
Andratx (15C) 23C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.
-
Binissalem (11C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.
-
Deya (14C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 25, Tue: 22.
-
Palma (15C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.
-
Pollensa (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 29, Tue: 25.
-
Porreres (11C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 27, Tue: 22.
-
Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 28, Tue: 23.
-
Santanyi (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 24, Mon: 27, Tue: 23.
-
Sineu (12C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.8 Capdepera, 24.6 Puerto Soller and Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.1 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport, 24.0 Son Servera; Lows of 11.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Lluc, 17.9 Palma University; Gusts of 100 kilometres per hour Cabrera, 94 Portocolom, 91 Banyalbufar, 89 Puerto Soller, 87 Cap Blanc; Rainfall of 7.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 5.3 Serra Alfabia, 4.6 Lluc, 3.0 Banyalbufar, 2.4 Llucmajor.
