The lingering impact of Storm Aline means a yellow alert for the south and east coasts until 4am on Saturday; otherwise, much calmer. Rain possible in areas overnight and on Saturday morning, but the day should be mostly fine and sunny. Temperatures down but then due to rise again on Sunday.

The outlook for next week is getting windy again by Tuesday with some risk of rain. Temperatures a bit up and down.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.

Andratx (15C) 23C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.

Binissalem (11C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.

Deya (14C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 25, Tue: 22.

Palma (15C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 24.

Pollensa (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 29, Tue: 25.

Porreres (11C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 27, Tue: 22.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 28, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (13C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 24, Mon: 27, Tue: 23.

Sineu (12C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.8 Capdepera, 24.6 Puerto Soller and Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.1 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Airport, 24.0 Son Servera; Lows of 11.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Lluc, 17.9 Palma University; Gusts of 100 kilometres per hour Cabrera, 94 Portocolom, 91 Banyalbufar, 89 Puerto Soller, 87 Cap Blanc; Rainfall of 7.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 5.3 Serra Alfabia, 4.6 Lluc, 3.0 Banyalbufar, 2.4 Llucmajor.