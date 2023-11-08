A high risk of rain for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday, especially in the morning, when weather stations are forecasting thunderstorms for much of the island.

There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the Tramuntana and the east from 8am to 2pm. In areas of the island it will be quite windy.

Better on Friday and reasonable over the weekend, with temperatures rising but remaining windy at times.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 20.6 Pollensa, 20.2 Capdepera, 20.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Muro; Lows of 3.0 Lluc, 4.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.5 Can Sion (Campos), 4.9 Palma University.