The weather in Mallorca for the first weekend of December is going to brings important changes, according to the deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili.

He said that the arrival of the cold front will be delayed until Friday evening but in the build up there will be strong gusts of wind of between 60-70 kilometres per hour.

Aemet has activated a yellow alert in the Serra de Tramuntana, south and east of the island between 12:00 and 18:00 hours for high winds and heavy seas.

That said, on Friday the minimum temperatures will be much higher than usual for this time of year, around 16º-19º when usual average at the beginning of December is 8º-10º.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet said that the weather will change in the afternoon, as the front will arrive and the wind will turn north and the intensity of the wind will decrease.

Rain is expected later in the day, although it will not be heavy. The weather forecast for Saturday, December 2, is for cloudy intervals with outbreaks of isolated rain in the north of Mallorca.

Temperatures will suffer a “notable drop”: minimum temperatures are expected to be between 7º and 14º and maximum temperatures between 15º and 17º. The wind will blow moderately from the north, with some strong gusts.

On Sunday, December, the forecast is for more cloudy skies.

Night temperatures will drop again, and there could even be some light frost, especially in the Campos area, where temperatures are expected to fall to 0º.

Daytime temperatures could rise a little and reach 18º-19º.

The wind will be light northerly, becoming westerly in the afternoon.