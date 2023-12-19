The Aemet met agency said on Tuesday that this has been the third driest and fourth warmest autumn in the Balearics since current records began 62 years ago. Winter starts on Friday, but no rain is forecast until then which will change the third place ranking.

Rainfall has been 54% less than normal. The average is 220 litres per square metre; this autumn it has been 101. Late September was normal, but October, November were very dry, and December has continued to be.

The heaviest rainfall was 110 litres per square metre in Son Servera on October 15. While there have been forecasts of possible snow, there hasn't been any. Two days of snow in the Tramuntana are usual in the autumn.

As to temperatures, the average has been 20.1C, which is 1.6 degrees above normal. October was the second warmest since records began, with an average of 21.1C - 2.2 degrees above normal.

The average temperature in November was 15.9C, an anomaly of plus 1.6 degrees, while in the first half of December the average was 13.4C (+1.5 degrees). On three consecutive days, December 10 to 12, records for maximum temperatures were broken - Sant Joan de Labritja in Ibiza with 26.8C, Capdepera 26.6C and Palma 26C.