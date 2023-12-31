Mix of sun and cloud for New Year's Day. Just a chance of a drop of rain. Temperatures due to climb from Tuesday and then drop down again on Friday.

The current forecast for the fifth of January is a high probability of rain for the whole of Mallorca, though this doesn't specify when this rain will be (assuming that there is any). For January 6 (at present), temperatures down further and some strong winds.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 19.

Andratx (8C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (3C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

Deya (7C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Palma (7C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.

Porreres (1C) 18C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 16C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Santanyi (3C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sineu (2C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 18.7 Puerto Pollensa, 18.3 Palma Port and Pollensa, 18.0 Capdepera, 17.9 Muro, 17.7 Sa Pobla and Son Servera, 17.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.5 Palma University; Lows of 1.7 Lluc, 2.3 Can Sion (Campos), 2.8 Binissalem and Palma University, 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gust of 64 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.2 Llucmajor, Porreres and Son Servera.