The weather forecast for Friday evening and night wasn't very promising. Rain and possible thunderstorms were predicted for the whole of Mallorca.

But the Three Kings parades went ahead without disruption, the heaviest of the weather having been late on on Friday and then into Saturday.

A yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana region proved to be pretty accurate. The Son Torrella weather station in Escorca recorded the heaviest rain - 78 litres per square metre, of which 58 fell on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the heaviest rainfall for the twelve-hour period up to 8am Saturday was at the Lluc weather station (52 litres per square metre), followed by Palma University (43), Puerto Soller (38), Serra Alfabia in Bunyola (33), the Son Bonet aerodrome in Marratxi (30), the island of Cabrera (23), Palma Port (22), Santa Maria (17) and Palma Airport (16).