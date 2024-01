The Aemet met agency reports that the first snow of the year has fallen in Mallorca.

On Saturday morning, Aemet announced that there had been snow up to five centimetres deep on the Puig Major in the Tramuntana Mountains and that snow was down to 1,000 metres.

The forecast was for possible snow. There was heavy precipitation in the mountains overnight, with temperatures down to around three degrees.

Weather stations suggest that snow could fall at 800 metres on Sunday, with the possibility of there being more from Wednesday on next week, when the general forecast is for more rain.

There have been occasions in recent weeks when snow has been possible, but nothing came of these, so today's snowfall is the first of the winter.