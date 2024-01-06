Still pretty windy for the whole of the island. There is a yellow alert for wind for the south, the interior and the Tramuntana from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday and a yellow alert for the coasts (except the east) also from midnight to midnight.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 1):
-
Alcudia (8C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.
-
Andratx (6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 16.
-
Binissalem (5C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.
-
Deya (6C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 11, Tue: 12, Wed: 14.
-
Palma (9C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 14, Wed: 16.
-
Pollensa (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 16.
-
Porreres (4C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.
-
Sant Llorenç (6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.
-
Santanyi (4C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.
-
Sineu (5C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.
* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Saturday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 14.7 Palma Port, 14.6 Portocolom, 14.4 Capdepera, 14.3 Muro, 14.2 Son Servera, 14.0 Sa Pobla, 13.9 Sant Elm and Santanyi; Lows of 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.9 Lluc, 7.4 Llucmajor, 7.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 7.8 Palma University; Gusts of 85 km/h Serra Alfabia, 81 Capdepera, 76 Cabrera; Rainfall of 20.8 litres per square metre Palma University, 13.2 Sineu, 12.0 Arta.
