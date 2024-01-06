A mix of sunny and cloudy spells for most of the island on Sunday with some risk of rain that may well fall as snow on higher ground. Best of the weather is expected in eastern areas, where weather stations suggest that it will be sunny all day.

Still pretty windy for the whole of the island. There is a yellow alert for wind for the south, the interior and the Tramuntana from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday and a yellow alert for the coasts (except the east) also from midnight to midnight.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(8C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. - Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Andratx (6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 16.

(6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 16. Binissalem (5C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

(5C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14. Deya (6C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 11, Tue: 12, Wed: 14.

(6C) 12C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 11, Tue: 12, Wed: 14. Palma (9C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 14, Wed: 16.

(9C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 14, Wed: 16. Pollensa (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 16.

(7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 16. Porreres (4C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

(4C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14. Sant Llorenç (6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

(6C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15. Santanyi (4C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

(4C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15. Sineu (5C) 13C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 14.7 Palma Port, 14.6 Portocolom, 14.4 Capdepera, 14.3 Muro, 14.2 Son Servera, 14.0 Sa Pobla, 13.9 Sant Elm and Santanyi; Lows of 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.9 Lluc, 7.4 Llucmajor, 7.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 7.8 Palma University; Gusts of 85 km/h Serra Alfabia, 81 Capdepera, 76 Cabrera; Rainfall of 20.8 litres per square metre Palma University, 13.2 Sineu, 12.0 Arta.