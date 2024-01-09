Some sunny spells with showers expected for Mallorca on Wednesday, with rain likely to be heavy in the evening and accompanied by thunderstorms.

For Thursday morning until midday, there are yellow weather warnings for rain in the Tramuntana and in the north/northeast. While there are these specific warnings, rain and thunderstorms are being predicted for most of the island. There are also yellow alerts for the coasts in the same areas on Thursday evening. Snow may fall on Wednesday and Thursday down to 1100 metres.

Conditions will then improve from Friday. Weather stations are currently predicting temperatures up to 21C by Monday next week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 2.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 17.

(7C) 15C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 60%. - Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 17. Andratx (6C) 14C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 13, Fri: 14, Sat: 15.

(6C) 14C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 13, Fri: 14, Sat: 15. Binissalem (5C) 14C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 65%. Thu: 13, Fri: 15, Sat: 16.

(5C) 14C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 65%. Thu: 13, Fri: 15, Sat: 16. Deya (6C) 13C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 12, Fri: 13, Sat: 15.

(6C) 13C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 12, Fri: 13, Sat: 15. Palma (7C) 13C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 13, Fri: 14, Sat: 16.

(7C) 13C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 13, Fri: 14, Sat: 16. Pollensa (7C) 15C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 17.

(7C) 15C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 17. Porreres (5C) 14C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 13, Fri: 15, Sat: 16.

(5C) 14C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 13, Fri: 15, Sat: 16. Sant Llorenç (7C) 14C, calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 16.

(7C) 14C, calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 16. Santanyi (6C) 14C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 70%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

(6C) 14C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 70%. Thu: 14, Fri: 15, Sat: 15. Sineu (5C) 14C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 13, Fri: 15, Sat: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 2.30pm) - Highs of 15.6 Palma Port, 15.1 Arta, 15.0 Santanyi, 14.8 Puerto Pollensa, 14.4 Pollensa and Portocolom; Lows of -1.5 Can Sion (Campos), -0.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), -0.3 Lluc, -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.7 Manacor and Sineu, 0.9 Binissalem, 1.1 Petra, 1.4 Arta.