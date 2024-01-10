A day of rain and possible thunderstorms forecast for the whole island, with only occasional sunny spells. Getting windy in northern areas by the evening.

The yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast is effective until 8am Thursday. There is also a yellow alert for the coasts (Tramuntana and north/northeast) from 4pm till midnight.

Improving on Friday, with the outlook fine into next week. At present, the forecast for Sant Antoni Eve, January 16, is for calm conditions (good news for all the bonfires) and mostly clear skies.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 14C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 15, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.

Andratx (6C) 13C, gentle north breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 14, Sat: 15, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (4C) 12C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 18.

Deya (6C) 11C, moderate north breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 13, Sat: 14, Sun: 17.

Palma (7C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 19.

Pollensa (7C) 14C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 70%. Fri: 15, Sat: 17, Sun: 20.

Porreres (3C) 13C, gentle north breeze; humidity 80%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 13C, light north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 75%. Fri: 14, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (5C) 13C, light north breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 70%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 18.

Sineu (4C) 13C, light north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 80%. Fri: 14, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 16.8 Capdepera, 16.7 Pollensa, 16.0 Arta, 15.9 Portocolom, 15.7 Muro, 15.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Port, 15.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Sa Pobla, 15.0 Son Servera; Lows of 3.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Arta, 6.8 Lluc, 7.0 Petra; Rainfall of 6.7 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 4.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.9 Lluc, 2.8 Es Capdellà, 2.2 Serra Alfabia.