Bad news for those who enjoy the patron saint festivities in Palma: The storm 'Juan' will dampen the Sant Sebastià fiestas. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has updated its forecast, indicating that the storm forming in the Mediterranean will be closer to Mallorca than initially anticipated, resulting in more adverse weather conditions.

Specifically, from 12 noon to 12 midnight on January 19, there is an 80-90% chance of rain in Palma. It should be noted that during the night, coinciding with the Sant Sebastià celebration, rainfall could occasionally be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms; in this case, the likelihood is lower, between 10-30%. María José Guerrero, the delegate and spokesperson for Aemet in the Islands, advises attendees to bring a raincoat. Minimum temperatures will also drop, ranging between 7º and 10º.

Alert for strong wind gusts

Guerrero has also pointed out that the wind will increase to moderate levels from noon onwards, emphasizing that gusts will reach 60-70 kilometers per hour at night. It's worth noting that from 12 midnight to 10am, the entire Mallorca will be under a yellow alert for strong wind gusts, as they are expected to reach 70 kilometers per hour. The wind will gradually decrease in the afternoon, ranging between light and moderate.

The weather forecast for Saturday, Sant Sebastià Day, predicts a 60-70% chance of rain until 12 noon, with some heavy showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms gradually subsiding overnight. After 12 midday, no rain is expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 14º and 15º, dropping to 4º-7º during the night.