In the midst of January, Mallorca has encountered a night marked by temperatures more typical of June, as reported by María José Guerrero, the delegate and spokesperson for the Balearic Islands branch of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Guerrero specified that the minimum temperatures during this unusual episode hovered between 15º and 18º, a considerable departure from the usual 6º expected for this time of year—significantly exceeding the norm by 9º to 12º. Although the night didn't quite reach tropical conditions, as that requires a minimum temperature not dropping below 20º, it still stood out for its unseasonable warmth.

Notably, the recorded temperatures surpassed the maximums typically associated with the first month of the year, which are normally around 14.5º. The warmest locations during this atypical night included the Capdepera lighthouse, Banyalbufar, Puerto de Soller, and Pollensa, where thermometers didn't dip below 18º. Guerrero explained that the unusually high night temperatures were a result of strong winds. The nocturnal wind prevented the air near the ground from cooling down, contributing to the unusual warmth. Notably, the island had been under a yellow alert until noon on Thursday due to the impact of storm Irene, with recorded wind gusts reaching 102 kilometers per hour in Serra d'Alfàbia, 89 kilometers per hour in Cabrera, 86 kilometers per hour in Banyalbufar, and 76 kilometers per hour in Portocolom.

Anticipating a shift in weather patterns, the Aemet delegate announced that colder and frostier nights are on the horizon. This change is attributed to the formation of a squall in the Mediterranean near Mallorca, expected to bring about a decline in temperatures. Minimum temperatures are projected to range between 7º and 10º, with maximum temperatures between 13º and 15º. Additionally, the forecast includes expectations of rain and strong winds, particularly during the Saint Sebastian festivities scheduled for the evening of January 19.