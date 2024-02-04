Following an extended period of very settled weather in Mallorca, the anticyclone that has produced this will give way to an Atlantic front which is forecast to bring rain this coming Friday.

The Aemet met agency says that the rain will be "abundant, and locally intense and persistent", and it will come as something of a relief, given that water reserves are lower than would be hoped for at time of year.

There hasn't been any rain since January 20, while temperatures have been generally much higher than usual. On January 25 and 26, they reached 25C. With the breezes also having been negligible, it was certainly warm enough for the beaches. Over recent days the maximums have been between 18C and 20C, but still above normal for early February, which is 15C-16C.

Aemet adds that temperatures are expected to fall when this Atlantic front arrives, although weather stations in Mallorca are currently not forecasting a notable drop. No snow is forecast. Wind from the southwest and west is due to be quite strong.

The anticipated rain and grey skies on Friday are at present forecast to continue on Saturday at least.

The outlook up to Thursday is for fine weather, getting breezier midweek and with highs of 22C.