No change in the forecast for Wednesday from what was reported on Monday. Weather stations pointing to a grey day for the whole of the island, a high probability of rain, possible thunderstorms and some snow on high ground (1000 metres). Like Tuesday, any snow won't be that heavy. There were up to four centimetres on highest ground on Tuesday.

In the north of Mallorca it will be particularly windy. There is a yellow alert for high winds from 9am to midnight (continuing on Thursday) - gusts to 80 km/h. The north wind that will affect the north will be felt across the island. Temperatures expected to be down on Tuesday's.

The alerts for rough coastal conditions have changed. These are now amber for the north/northeast, Tramuntana and east coasts from 9am to midnight - waves of four to six metres and possibly up to ten metres, with gusts of 75 km/h. Up to 9am, the alert is yellow for the north/northeast and the Tramuntana. In the south, there is a yellow alert from midnight to 8pm.

While alerts for wind and the coasts will continue for a time into Thursday, it will be a very much better day with plenty of sun and temperatures rising. However, they are forecast to drop again on Friday (Balearics Day), when some more rain is forecast, especially in the morning.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 16C, strong north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 16.3 Can Sion (Campos), 15.8 Palma Port, 15.6 Muro, 15.2 Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 15.1 Binissalem, Pollensa and Santanyi, 14.7 Petra and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.5 Manacor and Porreres, 14.4 Palma University, 14.3 Puerto Soller, 14.1 Es Capdellà, Portocolom and Santa Maria; Lows of 2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.2 Can Sion, 5.0 Lluc, 6.7 Sineu, 6.8 Petra, 7.0 Manacor, Santanyi and Son Servera; Gusts of 96 km/h Serra Alfabia, 72 Capdepera, 62 Cabrera, 55 Banyalbufar, 52 Sa Pobla; Precipitation of 44.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 28.8 Pollensa, 20.8 Sa Pobla, 18.2 Serra Alfabia, 16.6 Sineu, 16.2 Puerto Pollensa, 15.4 Muro, 14.0 Puerto Soller, 13.4 Llucmajor, 10.4 Porreres.