If you've got plans for outside activities, you might want to reconsider. It's going to be a damp day in Palma with showers predicted throughout the day and an atmospheric pressure of 1002 hPa. The temperature will range from a minimum of 11.52ºC to a maximum of 13.94ºC.

Morning, Day, Afternoon, and Evening Breakdown:

Starting the day at 13.94ºC, the temperature will slightly drop during the day to 13.32ºC and later pick up to 13.79ºC in the afternoon. As the night rolls in, it would drop slightly to 12.09ºC during the night. However, prepare for a colder sensation as the thermal sensation will be around 13.5ºC in the morning, 13.06ºC in the day, 13.55ºC in the afternoon and 11.26ºC at night.

Prepare for Strong Winds:

Make sure your windows are shut tight as Palma is set for strong winds today, with a continuous blast at the rate of 13.12 m/s in the direction of 196° and gusts of 21.51 m/s.

Rain, Rain Doesn't Go Away:

Expect umbrellas to be a common sight today. With a humidity level of 90%, there is 100% chance of rainfall and a total cloud cover, making the day gloomy with near-continuous downpour.

While this may put a damper on your plans, remember every cloud has a 'silver' lining. Clear days should be back in a couple of days to enjoy our fantastic city. Let's weather this storm together, Palma!