It is currently meteorological spring, but astronomical spring is what we all go by. This starts on March 19, and bang on cue it looks as if there will be some pretty warm spring weather. The current forecast for the start of next week is a high of 26C.

The temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days from 19C on Wednesday to 23 or 24C at the weekend. Wednesday will be sunny with mainly light southerly breezes.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 21.

Andratx (8C) 16C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 10, Sat: 19.

Binissalem (4C) 19C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 18, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

Deya (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

Palma (6C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, light southeast breeze switching northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

Porreres (2C) 19C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 19, Fri: 23, Sat: 22.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 18C, light south-southeast breezes;; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Santanyi (4C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Sineu (4C) 19C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Arta and Pollensa, 18.5 Sa Pobla, 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.0 Binissalem, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Llucmajor, 17.6 Palma Airport, Petra, Santa Maria and Sineu; Lows of 2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.2 Can Sion (Campos), 3.1 Lluc, 4.2 Binissalem, 4.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).