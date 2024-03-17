A surge in temperatures in Mallorca with a dip on the doorstep of Easter. This sums up the weather forecast provided by the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands for the upcoming days.

Until March 20, the beginning of spring, high temperatures are expected, reaching up to 27 degrees. This is about 10 degrees higher than the usual for this time of the year, which is 17 degrees. However, a thermal decrease anticipated for Easter.

Morning fog

Mallorca woke up to very low clouds and fog this morning; clear skies will gradually emerge with the arrival of a moderate south and southwest wind. Temperatures will be higher than normal at the end of winter.

The week will start with cloudy or overcast skies. Temperatures will remain with little change or rise during the day, and the wind will blow lightly. On Tuesday, March 19, Aemet's weather forecast for Mallorca indicates mostly clear skies. Temperatures will experience little change or drop during the day. The wind will be generally light from the north and northeast.

On Wednesday, the first day of spring, cloudy intervals are expected, with predominance of medium and high clouds. Additionally, mist and the possibility of some fog banks are expected until the morning. Temperatures will be similar or slightly lower. The wind will blow lightly, increasing in the afternoon to moderate from the north.