Wish you were here? Mallorca Marches into summer, sunbathers are out!
MDB DigitalPalma17/03/2024 10:30
TW
0

A surge in temperatures in Mallorca with a dip on the doorstep of Easter. This sums up the weather forecast provided by the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands for the upcoming days.

Until March 20, the beginning of spring, high temperatures are expected, reaching up to 27 degrees. This is about 10 degrees higher than the usual for this time of the year, which is 17 degrees. However, a thermal decrease anticipated for Easter.

Morning fog

Mallorca woke up to very low clouds and fog this morning; clear skies will gradually emerge with the arrival of a moderate south and southwest wind. Temperatures will be higher than normal at the end of winter.

The week will start with cloudy or overcast skies. Temperatures will remain with little change or rise during the day, and the wind will blow lightly. On Tuesday, March 19, Aemet's weather forecast for Mallorca indicates mostly clear skies. Temperatures will experience little change or drop during the day. The wind will be generally light from the north and northeast.

On Wednesday, the first day of spring, cloudy intervals are expected, with predominance of medium and high clouds. Additionally, mist and the possibility of some fog banks are expected until the morning. Temperatures will be similar or slightly lower. The wind will blow lightly, increasing in the afternoon to moderate from the north.

Photo gallery

Wish you were here? Mallorca Marches into summer, sunbathers are out!

"Mallorca can clearly be a year round holiday destination...."

Photo gallery

Mallorca attractions: Bellver Castle

Bellver Castle, situated on a hill overlooking Palma, is a unique fortress with a circular design, making it one of the few of its kind in Europe. Built in the 14th century for King James II of Mallorca, the castle served various purposes, including as a royal residence and military stronghold. Its strategic position affords panoramic views of the city and the bay. Today, Bellver Castle stands as a historical gem, hosting cultural events and housing the City History Museum. Opening hours:  APRIL to SEPTEMBER:Monday: CLOSED - Tuesday to Saturday: 10am to 7pm. - Sundays and bank holidays: 10am to 3pm. OCTOBER to MARCH: Monday: CLOSED - Tuesday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm. - Sundays and bank holidays: 10am to 3pm. Note that the castle remains closed on 25/12, 1/1, 1/5, and Easter Sunday, and visiting hours may vary due to special events hosted by the Palma City Council. Admission prices range from 4€ for general entry, with reduced rates applicable for certain groups and Palma citizens. Free admission on Sundays.