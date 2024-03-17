The mist and fog that dawned over the Balearic Islands this morning forced several flights to be diverted, AENA has confirmed.

Specifically, at Palma airport, a flight from Madrid had to be diverted to Minorca, and another, originating from Minorca and bound for Palma, was forced to return to the airport from which it departed.

Meanwhile, at Ibiza Airport, a flight that had departed from Barcelona had to turn back, and another, originating from Madrid was forced to return to the Spanish capital.

A flight from Madrid to Minorca had to be diverted to Palma; another, originating from Palma and destined for Minorca, was forced to return to the Balearic capital, and a flight from Barcelona to Minorca had to turn back.

According to AENA, normal flight operations resumed between 9.30 and 10 this morning. However, they point out that, due to the events caused by the mists and fog banks, widespread delays in arrivals may occur throughout the day.