The Met Office (Aemet) forecasts high cloud intervals for this Monday in the Balearic Islands, with morning mist and the probability of a bank of fog until the early hours of the morning. Minimum temperatures will remain stable or fall slightly, and maximum temperatures will rise.

Temperatures will be between 22º to 26º degrees. Ten degree's warmer than ususal for this time of year. Usually temperatures are around 17ºC.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Met Office forecast for Mallorca indicates a predominantly cloudy sky. Temperatures will experience little change or daytime temperatures will drop. The wind will be generally light from the north and northeast.

On Wednesday, the day spring begins (March 20), cloudy intervals are expected, with medium and high clouds predominating. In addition, mist and the possibility of a fog bank are expected until the morning. Temperatures will be similar or slightly lower. The wind will blow lightly, increasing in the afternoon to moderate from the north.

Alcudia: Mostly clear skies. High 20 C. Low 10º. Winds NE 10 to 15 km/h. On Tuesday high of 23º.

Andratx: Partly cloudy. High 21 C. Low 11º. Winds ENE and variable. On Tuesday high of 20º.

Calvia: Partly cloudy. High 21 C. Low 10º. Winds S and variable. On Tuesday high of 20º.

Palma: Partly cloudy. High 22 C. Low 11º. Winds SSE and variable. On Tuesday high 21º.

Pollensa: Mostly clear skies. High 20 C. Low 10º. Winds NE 10 to 15 km/h. On Tuesday high 22º.

Soller: Partly cloudy. High 23 C. Low 11º. Winds NE 10 to 15 kph. On Tuesday high 23º.

Sunday's summary

Maximum temperatures: 26 Artà 25 Muro 25 Pollença 25 Port de Pollença 24 Colònia de Sant Pere 24 Escorca, Lluc 24 Sa Pobla 24 Petra 23 Sineu 23 Llucmajor 22 Banyalbufar 21 Manacor 21 Porreres 21 Andratx, Sant Elm 21 Son Servera 21 Binissalem 20 Calvià 20 Santa María 20 Sóller, Puerto 20 Campos 20 Palma, Universitat 20 Escorca, Son Torrella 20 Serra d'Alfàbia 20 Santanyí 19 Campos, Salines 18 Far de Capdepera 18 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 18 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 17 Cabrera 17 Palma, Portopí 17 Portocolom

Minimum temperatures: 4 Escorca, Son Torrella 6 Escorca, Lluc 7 Palma, Universitat 8 Pollença 9 Son Servera 9 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 9 Llucmajor 9 Port de Pollença 9 Muro 9 Artà 9 Sa Pobla 9 Calvià 10 Binissalem 10 Petra 10 Campos 10 Porreres