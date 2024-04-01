Sunny with some cloud on Tuesday. Feeling fresh, though the breezes will be lighter than over recent days.

The outlook for the week remains very good - plenty of sun, not too breezy and temperatures on the rise. In northern areas and parts of the interior, weather stations indicating highs of 30C or more at the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Andratx (11C) 19C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Binissalem (7C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 27.

Deya (9C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 21, Fri: 23.

Palma (10C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 24, Thu: 21, Fri: 24.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

Porreres (7C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 26.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 22.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Wed: 24, Thu: 21, Fri: 22.

Sineu (7C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 20.4 Capdepera, 19.7 Arta, 19.6 Muro, 19.3 Puerto Pollensa, 19.2 Portocolom, 19.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.9 Son Servera, 18.6 Palma Port, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport and Santanyi, 18.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.3 Palma University, 18.2 Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.0 Petra and Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 5.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.2 Lluc and Palma University; Gusts of 77 km/h Portocolom, 72 Porreres, 68 Cabrera, 67 Serra Alfabia, 66 Manacor; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.2 Can Sion, Pollensa, Porreres.