Sunny, only some patchy cloud and modest breezes on Thursday.

The outlook for the weekend is once more indicating some very high temperatures for April, if mainly for northern areas - 33C in Pollensa.

These high temperatures are not due to last - you wouldn't expect them to at this time of the year. The current forecast for Tuesday next week is for a drop in temperature to a high of around 23C and with the risk of some rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 23, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

Andratx (11C) 19C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 25, Sun: 24.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Deya (11C) 20C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 27, Sun: 26.

Palma (6C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 26.

Pollensa (11C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 26, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

Porreres (8C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 25, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 26, Sun: 26.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 26, Sun: 26.

Sineu (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 25, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 24.5 Sa Pobla, 24.2 Porreres, 24.1 Petra, 24.0 Arta, Binissalem and Palma University, 23.9 Manacor and Sineu, 23.8 Llucmajor, 23.7 Pollensa, 23.5 Muro, 23.1 Puerto Pollensa, 23.0 Santanyi; Lows of 4.8 Can Sion (Campos), 6.3 Lluc, 6.7 Palma University, 6.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.9 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Arta.