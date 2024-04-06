A similar day to Saturday, plenty of sun with some high cloud and very warm. Aemet has warned that there may be some Saharan dust in the atmosphere, so it may be hazy.

There was a high of 33.4C on Saturday, and 34C is once more forecast for Sunday. There are yellow alerts in the Tramuntana for rough seas and wind from midnight Saturday to 8am Sunday.

The high temperatures will continue on Monday, but Tuesday to Thursday are looking somewhat unsettled and with temperatures dropping. Friday is currently expected to be sunny but nothing like as warm as this weekend.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (14C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 20, Wed: 18.

Andratx (16C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Mon: 24, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (13C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 20%. Mon: 28, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Deya (15C) 27C, moderate south-southeast breezes; humidity 25%. Mon: 26, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

Palma (16C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 25, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (16C) 34C, moderate south breeze; humidity 20%. Mon: 30, Tue: 22, Wed: 18.

Porreres (12C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Santanyi (13C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 25, Tue: 20, Wed: 17.

Sineu (13C) 29C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.4 Muro, 32.6 Pollensa, 32.5 Sa Pobla, 32.3 Binissalem, 31.1 Santa Maria, 30.7 Sant Elm, 30.6 Sineu, 30.5 Llucmajor, 30.1 Colonia Sant Pere and Petra, 30.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.9 Porreres, 29.6 Lluc, 29.4 Es Capdellà and Palma Airport, 29.1 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.5 Binissalem, 7.7 Can Sion, 7.9 Palma University, 8.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Portocolom, 0.1 Capdepera and Santanyi.