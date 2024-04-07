Overnight on Saturday, some unusually high temperatures for April were recorded.

In Banyalbufar and Puerto Soller, the minimum temperature was 26C. As it didn't drop below 25C, this qualified as a 'torrid' night, one more in keeping with high summer.

In other parts of Mallorca there was a 'tropical' night, meaning minimum temperatures were 20C or above - Sant Elm (24C), Es Capdellà (22C), Lluc (21C), Colonia Sant Pere and Portopi (20C).

Aemet points out that the high temperatures in the Tramuntana were due to the Foehn wind, which is not uncommon in the mountains. The southeast breeze that was blowing brought warm and dry air.

By midday on Sunday, this phenomenon was still evident. The highest temperatures in Mallorca, updated at 11.42am, were 31C in Banyalbufar and 29.2C in Puerto Soller.