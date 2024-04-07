Another warm day with some high cloud but due to be dominated, as was the case on Sunday, by the dust cloud. And that dust may well start falling as mud by the evening, when rain is possible.

On Tuesday, as previously noted in these reports, temperatures will drop - they'll be down to values more normal for this time in April. Quite a high risk of rain on Tuesday, but probably only light and muddy.

Aemet notes the possible influence of a depression on Thursday, but this is still too early to forecast with any accuracy. By the weekend, according to weather stations, clear and sunny conditions will return and temperatures could be back up to around 27C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

(15C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. - Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 19. Andratx (14C) 24C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(14C) 24C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Binissalem (13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

(13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 18. Deya (14C) 25C, light southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 18, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(14C) 25C, light southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 18, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Palma (16C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

(16C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19. Pollensa (16C) 29C, light north breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

(16C) 29C, light north breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 20. Porreres (13C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 18, Wed: 22, Thu: 18.

(13C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 18, Wed: 22, Thu: 18. Sant Llorenç (14C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

(14C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 18. Santanyi (13C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

(13C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 18. Sineu (14C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west;; humidity 40%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 32.2 Banyalbufar, 31.9 Sa Pobla, 31.6 Binissalem, 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.1 Puerto Soller, 30.0 Santa Maria, 29.8 Sineu, 29.5 Petra, 29.3 Manacor, 29.2 Porreres, 28.9 Lluc, 28.8 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, Sant Elm and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.7 Llucmajor, 28.4 Palma Airport, 28.1 Arta and Es Capdellà; Lows of 11.2 Palma University, 12.0 Arta, 12.2 Petra, 12.3 Son Servera, 12.5 Sineu; Gusts of 75 km/h Banyalbufar, 60 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).