Mallorca experienced a tropical night this Monday in many parts of the island, where the thermometers did not drop below 20ºC, a very high temperature for the beginning of April. Towns such as Andratx, with 24°C, Lluc with 22°C, and the Colonia de Sant Pere and the port of Soller with 21°C, were some of the places that recorded the highest minimum temperatures. The temperature did not drop below 20°C either in the Serra d'Alfàbia or in Cabrera.
Another night of 'torrid' temperatures in Mallorca
The heat is set to continue with maximum temperatures expected to be between 24 and 31 degrees
