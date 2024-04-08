Mallorca experienced a tropical night this Monday in many parts of the island, where the thermometers did not drop below 20ºC, a very high temperature for the beginning of April. Towns such as Andratx, with 24°C, Lluc with 22°C, and the Colonia de Sant Pere and the port of Soller with 21°C, were some of the places that recorded the highest minimum temperatures. The temperature did not drop below 20°C either in the Serra d'Alfàbia or in Cabrera.

The record, however, is for Banyalbufar, which experienced the second consecutive torrid night from Sunday to Monday: the thermometer did not drop below 26 degrees Celsius.

It is considered a torrid night if the thermometer does not drop below 25°C, according to the territorial centre of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which already recorded data above that threshold the night before, not only in Banyalbufar but also in the port of Soller.

The heat will continue on the islands this Monday, with maximum temperatures expected to be between 24 and 31 °C.

The Aemet forecast for the day is for cloudy skies in the Balearic Islands, with medium and high clouds and dust in suspension. The wind will blow light to moderate from the southeast, turning southwest. There is also a warning of possible 'rissaga' in Menorca from tonight.