Temperatures on Tuesday down on what they have been. If there is rain, it is most likely overnight on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Aemet says that rain will only be light, but it will be muddy. Given that the skies have been full of dust all day on Monday, that will come as no surprise.

It should generally brighten up later on Tuesday, assuming that the dust isn't still around.

On Wednesday and Thursday there is some risk of rain (not high), and a north wind is expected to be quite strong on Thursday. From Friday into the weekend, sunny and getting warmer with a high of 29C currently forecast for Sunday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.

Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

Binissalem (8C) 19C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

Deya (10C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 20.

Palma (13C) 20C, gentle west breeze backing northwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 24.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, calm increasing to gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 20, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

Porreres (13C) 27C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 19, Fri: 23.

Sineu (9C) 18C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 18, Fri: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 30.0 Lluc, 29.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.1 Arta and Banyalbufar, 28.9 Puerto Soller, 28.8 Pollensa, 28.4 Son Servera, 28.3 Puerto Pollensa, 27.9 Petra, 27.5 Muro, 26.8 Sa Pobla, 26.4 Palma Airport, 26.2 Manacor, 26.1 Sant Elm; Lows of 11.1 Palma University, 12.9 Binissalem, 13.0 Arta, 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.5 Son Servera; Gusts of 70 km/h Banyalbufar, 64 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 59 Capdepera and Puerto Soller.