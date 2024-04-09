Sunny on Wednesday, a very low risk of rain, temperatures around normal for this time in April. Northerly breezes, while only modest, are likely to be quite chilly, as was the case on Tuesday, when the island for the most part didn't get any rain and therefore any mud.

For Thursday there isn't an alert for high winds - not yet anyway - but the forecast is for a strong northerly to be blowing. A yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast has been issued. Otherwise sunny with an outside chance of some rain.

By the weekend, highs of 28 and 29C are forecast. On Saturday, the UV rating is due to go up from the current five to eight. For next week, Aemet is indicating a drop in temperature on Tuesday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

(10C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. - Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 22. Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 24.

(10C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 24. Binissalem (6C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 28.

(6C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 28. Deya (9C) 16C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 23.

(9C) 16C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 23. Palma (9C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 27.

(9C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 27. Pollensa (9C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 25.

(9C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 25. Porreres (5C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 28.

(5C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 19, Fri: 22, Sat: 28. Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 26.

(8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 26. Santanyi (7C) 20C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 19, Fri: 23, Sat: 26.

(7C) 20C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 19, Fri: 23, Sat: 26. Sineu (6C) 20C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 18, Fri: 21, Sat: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 21 Pollensa, 20 in Binissalem, Puerto Soller, Palma Port, Llucmajor, Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa, Son Bonet and Muro. The temperatures were a bit all over the place; they were higher in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lows of 5.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.3 Lluc, 11.9 Can Sion, 12.8 Manacor. These lows were after sunrise; Manacor's was at 5.10pm.

Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 68 Capdepera, 57 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 5.0 litres per square metre Manacor.