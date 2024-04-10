Sunny with some cloud around on Thursday. Very low risk of rain, the main thing will be the wind. There isn't an alert, but it will be blowy for the whole island; easing by the evening. For the coasts, there is a yellow alert for rough conditions - north/northeast and east from 3am to 6pm; Tramuntana from 10am to 4pm.

There will again be a north wind on Friday but not as strong. Over the weekend, the temperatures will climb and it will be sunny but also quite fresh - very pleasant in other words.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(11C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. - Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Andratx (10C) 19C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

(10C) 19C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 24. Binissalem (6C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

(6C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 27, Sun: 28. Deya (9C) 17C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(9C) 17C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Palma (7C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(7C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Pollensa (10C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

(10C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 25. Porreres (6C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

(6C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 27, Sun: 28. Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(9C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Santanyi (8C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 25, Sun: 25.

(8C) 19C, strong north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 25, Sun: 25. Sineu (7C) 18C, strong north breeze easing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 22.2 Binissalem, 21.9 Porreres, 21.7 Llucmajor, 21.5 Sa Pobla, 21.4 Arta, 21.1 Santa Maria, 21.0 Sineu, 20.9 Muro, 20.8 Palma Port, 20.6 Ses Salines (Campos) and Son Servera, 20.5 Palma Airport; Lows of 5.0 Lluc, 5.8 Petra, 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).