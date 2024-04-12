Sunny, modest breezes, fresh with low humidity and the UV going up. Expected to be warmer on Sunday and Monday. On Wednesday, temperatures will drop and rain will be likely.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7): Alcudia (12C) 22C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 22.

Andratx (12C) 24C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 23.

Deya (11C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 21.

Palma (8C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 25%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 23.

Porreres (9C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 24.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (11C) 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 22.

(11C) 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 22. Sineu (10C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 24. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.7 Palma Airport, 23.5 Binissalem, 23.4 Santanyi, 23.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.1 Es Capdellà and Palma University, 22.8 Llucmajor, 22.7 Palma Port and Santa Maria, 22.6 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi, 22.0 Porreres; Lows of 3.1 Can Sion, 4.9 Binissalem, 5.3 Lluc, 5.5 Palma University, 5.6 Palma Airport; Gusts of 59 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 54 Capdepera.