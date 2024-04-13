Summer temperatures, as the met agency puts it, on Sunday (and also Monday). Very modest breezes, mainly clear skies and a UV rating of 8.

The forecast continues to be for a reverse midweek, with temperatures down to spring values, according to Aemet; in other words more like normal for the first half of April, plus some possible rain.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 18.

(13C) 23C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. - Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 18. Andratx (13C) 24C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 18.

(13C) 24C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 18. Binissalem (11C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 23, Wed: 17.

(11C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 23, Wed: 17. Deya (13C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Mon: 23, Tue: 20, Wed: 16.

(13C) 24C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Mon: 23, Tue: 20, Wed: 16. Palma (9C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 18.

(9C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 18. Pollensa (12C) 25C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 18.

(12C) 25C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 18. Porreres (9C) 29C, light northeast breeze backing north; humidity 30%. Mon: 29, Tue: 24, Wed: 17.

(9C) 29C, light northeast breeze backing north; humidity 30%. Mon: 29, Tue: 24, Wed: 17. Sant Llorenç (10C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 22, Wed: 17.

(10C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 22, Wed: 17. Santanyi (10C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 22, Wed: 17.

(10C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 22, Wed: 17. Sineu (10C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze backing to light north; humidity 30%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 28.8 Binissalem, 28.7 Llucmajor, 28.4 Palma University, 27.9 Porreres, 27.7 Santa Maria, 27.5 Manacor, 27.1 Arta, 27.0 Pollensa, 26.8 Sa Pobla, 26.5 Can Sion (Campos), 26.4 Es Capdellà and Sineu, 26.3 Petra and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.2 Puerto Pollensa, 26.1 Son Servera; Lows of 3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Lluc, 4.8 Binissalem, 4.9 Can Sion, 5.5 Palma University.