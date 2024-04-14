Sunny with occasional cloud on Monday, still very warm for this time of April.

Tuesday cooler but mostly sunny. Cloud expected to build up by the evening. On Wednesday temperatures will drop further and rain will be likely, as it will also be on Thursday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 21, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

Andratx (13C) 24C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 30%. Tue: 21, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (11C) 28C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 20%. Tue: 23, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Deya (12C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Tue: 20, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

Palma (10C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Tue: 22, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

Porreres (10C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 25%. Tue: 23, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 27C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Tue: 22, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 27C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 25%. Tue: 21, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sineu (13C) 27C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Tue: 23, Wed: 16, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.9 Binissalem and Palma University, 29.8 Llucmajor, 29.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Porreres, 29.3 Palma Airport, 29.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.0 Arta and Manacor, 28.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.5 Es Capdellà, 28.4 Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria and Son Servera, 28.3 Pollensa, 28.2 Sant Elm, 28.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Lluc, 6.5 Binissalem, 6.7 Can Sion and Palma University.