Cooler temperatures on Tuesday, sunny for most of the island but forecast to be particularly cloudy in eastern areas. Some rain is possible later on, and then Wednesday is expected to be cloudy mostly everywhere and with rain likely.

Aemet is forecasting only light rain, but it could fall as mud.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Andratx (12C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

Binissalem (9C) 22C, light northwest easing to light east; humidity 30%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 18.

Deya (10C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 17, Thu: 16, Fri: 16.

Palma (10C) 22C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

Porreres (9C) 24C, moderate northwest easing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 19.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

Sineu (11C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 28.5 Binissalem, 27.9 Llucmajor, 27.8 Pollensa, 27.7 Arta, Manacor and Petra, 27.6 Porreres and Sineu, 27.2 Can Sion (Campos), 27.0 Palma University, 26.8 Sa Pobla, 26.2 Capdepera, 26.1 Santa Maria; Lows of 6.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.4 Lluc, 8.7 Can Sion, 8.8 Palma University.