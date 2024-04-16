Thursday's forecast is similar. Getting better on Friday, when it's expected to be quite windy in northern areas.
A lack of rain is once more being highlighted. Aemet reports that there was a 99% rainfall deficit over the first fortnight of April and that temperatures were on average four degrees above normal.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 7):
Alcudia (10C) 19C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.
Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.
Binissalem (7C) 19C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.
Deya (9C) 17C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 19.
Palma (12C) 17C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.
Pollensa (9C) 19C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
Porreres (7C) 18C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.
Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
Santanyi (9C) 18C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
Sineu (8C) 17C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 24.7 Es Capdellà, 23.1 Binissalem and Palma University, 22.9 Santa Maria, 22.7 Llucmajor and Porreres, 22.4 Sant Elm, 21.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Palma Airport, 21.4 Puerto Soller, 21.3 Banyalbufar; Lows of 7.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.0 Can Sion (Campos), 8.2 Binissalem, 8.4 Palma University.
