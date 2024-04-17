Should be a bit warmer on Thursday, but the forecast for much of the island is for cloud and the possibility of rain. The best of conditions are likely to be in southwestern areas and some of the Tramuntana; expected to be quite sunny after a cloudy start.

In northern areas, the north wind will pick up by the evening. There is currently a yellow alert for the north/northeast coast from midnight on Thursday.

Friday and the weekend due to be mostly sunny, but only with a high of around 22C. At present, weather stations suggest more cloudy conditions and possible rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (10C) 19C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 20.

Binissalem (6C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

Deya (9C) 17C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 17, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Palma (9C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

Porreres (7C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, moderate east breeze backing north; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Sineu (7C) 19C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 39.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 19.7 Palma University, 19.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 19.3 Palma Airport, 19.1 Sant Elm, 19.0 Es Capdellà, 18.8 Palma Port and Santa Maria, 18.5 Binissalem, 18.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.9 Can Sion (Campos) and Llucmajor, 17.6 Puerto Soller, 17.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.2 Petra, 17.1 Banyalbufar and Porreres; Lows of 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.7 Can Sion (Campos), 8.5 Palma University, 8.6 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 3.8 litres per square metre Capdepera, 2.0 Sa Pobla, 1.6 Pollensa, 1.4 Puerto Pollensa, 1.3 Lluc.