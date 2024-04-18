A much better day on Friday - sunny and generally warmer. Fine over the weekend, with highs of 22 and 23C.

Then we come to Monday. The met agency confirms what was noted in the Thursday weather report - a new fall in temperatures and the likelihood of rain. Aemet says that a mass of cold air will move in, and weather stations are currently indicating maximums of just 14C in some parts of Mallorca on Monday and Tuesday. It looks as if there will be some improvement on Wednesday.

It should be noted that it wasn't especially warm on Thursday where there was most rain - in Capdepera there was a high of 15.3, in Son Servera 15.4.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (10C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

(10C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. - Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 17. Andratx (9C) 18C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 17.

(9C) 18C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 17. Binissalem (6C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 20%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 16.

(6C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 20%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 16. Deya (9C) 17C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 15.

(9C) 17C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 15. Palma (8C) 22C, light north breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 20%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 17.

(8C) 22C, light north breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 20%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 17. Pollensa (9C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 17.

(9C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 17. Porreres (6C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to light south; humidity 25%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 16.

(6C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to light south; humidity 25%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 16. Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 16.

(8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 16. Santanyi (7C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light south; humidity 20%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 16.

(7C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light south; humidity 20%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 16. Sineu (8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.8 Palma Port and University, 19.7 Es Capdellà, 19.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.9 Binissalem, 18.8 Llucmajor, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Pollensa, 18.4 Palma Airport and Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.3 Sant Elm, 18.2 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Santa Maria, 18.0 Santanyi, 17.9 Banyalbufar and Porreres, 17.8 Sineu, 17.6 Cabrera; Lows of 5.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.7 Can Sion (Campos), 7.2 Lluc, 7.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 15.2 litres per square metre Arta, 12.1 Capdepera, 11.8 Son Servera, 10.4 Portocolom.