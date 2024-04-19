Sun with high or occasional cloud on Saturday, and the same can be expected on Sunday. A decent enough weekend, a bit of breeze at times, and the breezes due to strengthen on Monday, when rain will be possible and temperatures will fall. At present, it looks somewhat unsettled up to Thursday next week.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 6): Alcudia (9C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Andratx (9C) 21C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 20, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 21C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 20, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

Deya (8C) 20C, light north breeze veering northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Palma (7C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 23, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 19.

Porreres (4C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 19, Mon: 16, Tue: 19.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Santanyi (5C) 20C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 19, Mon: 16, Tue: 19.

(5C) 20C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 19, Mon: 16, Tue: 19. Sineu (6C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 18, Mon: 15, Tue: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.3 Llucmajor, 21.2 Binissalem, 20.9 Palma University, 20.8 Can Sion (Campos), 20.7 Manacor, 20.4 Arta, 20.2 Petra, Porreres and Santa Maria, 19.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 19.7 Palma Port and Pollensa, 19.6 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.5 Palma Airport and Sineu, 19.4 Es Capdellà and Sant Elm, 19.3 Puerto Pollensa, 19.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 4.1 Palma University, 4.4 Can Sion (Campos), 4.7 Es Capdellà, 5.2 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 75 km/h Capdepera, 67 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 59 Petra; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Palma Port.