A fine sunny day in store for Sunday. Temperatures only into the low 20s at most because of northerly breezes.

Rain and lower temperatures forecast for Monday. Showers likely on Tuesday but with more sun. Up to Friday, some rain possible and getting a bit warmer.

Note there were some low temperatures around dawn on Saturday; below zero at the highest weather station in Escorca. Likely to be quite cold again overnight and into Sunday morning.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Andratx (10C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.

Deya (9C) 18C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Palma (10C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 19C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.

Porreres (6C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 19, Wed: 22.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 21.

Santanyi (7C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.

Sineu (8C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.9 Llucmajor and Porreres, 22.5 Binissalem, 22.2 Puerto Pollensa, 21.7 Can Sion (Campos), 21.6 Palma University, 21.2 Santa Maria, 21.1 Manacor, 20.9 Sineu, 20.8 Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.5 Sa Pobla, 20.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 20.1 Petra, 20.0 Arta and Capdepera; Lows of -1.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.1 Lluc, 1.4 Can Sion, 2.3 Binissalem.