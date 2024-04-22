Monday was a pretty chilly day at times; the highest temperature - in Puerto Soller (noted below) - was overnight at 4am. Rain wasn't heavy, even if it did persist in areas.

More rain likely on Tuesday. There could be some hail and the odd thunderstorm, but the chances are that there will be more sun than on Monday. Wednesday looks reasonable, but only with highs up to 19C.

Temperatures are still due to rise later in the week - up to 26C on Saturday - but there is now also quite a high probability of rain over the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 6pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

(7C) 15C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. - Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 21. Andratx (6C) 16C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

(6C) 16C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 35%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 19. Binissalem (4C) 16C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 22.

(4C) 16C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 40%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 22. Deya (6C) 15C, light northwest breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 15, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.

(6C) 15C, light northwest breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 15, Thu: 19, Fri: 19. Palma (7C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 30%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.

(7C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 30%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 20. Pollensa (7C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 22.

(7C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 22. Porreres (3C) 15C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

(3C) 15C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 22. Sant Llorenç (5C) 14C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(5C) 14C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Santanyi (4C) 14C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 20.

(4C) 14C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 18, Fri: 20. Sineu (4C) 14C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 15.9 Puerto Soller, 15.5 Palma Port, 15.1 Banyalbufar, 14.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 14.7 Capdepera, 14.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.5 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 14.3 Palma Airport, Pollensa, Portocolom, Sant Elm and Santanyi, 14.1 Es Capdellà; Lows of 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Lluc; Gusts of 82 km/h Cabrera, 69 Capdepera, 67 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 8.7 litres per square metre Lluc, elsewhere from 1 to 5.