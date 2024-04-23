As had been suggested in Tuesday's report, the sun did come out in the afternoon, a big improvement on a cold and wet morning, even if the temperatures remained well down on normal for the time of year.

The highs noted below were all in the late afternoon, the two lowest temperatures - up in the Tramuntana Mountains - were at 9.50am and 1.40pm respectively. Hardly surprising therefore that there was a touch of snow on the Puig Major, not that it amounted to much.

The good news for Wednesday is that it should be a mainly sunny day, though temperatures still a bit on the low side. On Thursday, weather stations are indicating a build-up of heavy cloud in the afternoon, although rain will probably keep off.

Temperatures rising, Saturday is forecast to be pretty warm in areas, but for Friday through to Monday rain is on the cards.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 24.

(7C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.

(3C) 18C, moderate southwest easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

(6C) 15C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

(7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

(6C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 25.

(2C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

(5C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 23.

(4C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

(3C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.9 Palma University, 15.6 Palma Port, 15.4 Puerto Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.3 Binissalem, Pollensa and Sant Elm, 15.0 Banyalbufar, Puerto Soller and Santa Maria, 14.6 Es Capdellà and Sa Pobla, 14.5 Palma Airport, 14.4 Sineu, 14.1 Llucmajor, 14.0 Muro; Lows of 1.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Can Sion (Campos), 4.7 Lluc, 5.2 Binissalem; Gusts of 58 km/h Cabrera, 57 Capdepera; Rainfall of 11.8 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 10.7 Capdepera, 10.6 Muro and Sineu, 9.6 Serra Alfabia.