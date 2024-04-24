The general forecast for Thursday is sunny with some cloud, getting cloudier in the afternoon and evening with a very slight possibility of a drop of rain late on.

Friday at present doesn't look too bad; reasonable amount of sun but perhaps the odd shower in the morning.

On Saturday, as weather stations have been indicating for a few days, there could be some quite high temperatures - up to 27C. But there continues to be a risk of some rain. The higher temperatures will be brought in by a southerly that may gust up to 50 km/h. Unlike Thursday, when a southerly is expected in some areas, the wind is due to be consistent for the whole island.

Sunday to Tuesday are at the moment predicted to be cloudy with high probabilities of rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 19.

(9C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 19. Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 20.

(10C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 20. Binissalem (6C) 20C, moderate southwest easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.

(6C) 20C, moderate southwest easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 21. Deya (8C) 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

(8C) 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 19. Palma (8C) 19C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

(8C) 19C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 20. Pollensa (8C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 27, Sun: 21.

(8C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 27, Sun: 21. Porreres (6C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.

(6C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 21. Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.

(7C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 24, Sun: 21. Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

(7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 19. Sineu (7C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 18.8 Petra, 18.6 Can Sion (Campos) and Portocolom, 18.5 Palma Port, 18.4 Muro and Sa Pobla, 18.2 Arta and Manacor, 18.1 Llucmajor and Porreres, 17.8 Santanyi and Son Servera, 17.7 Binissalem, Es Capdellà and Palma Airport, 17.5 Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.4 Palma University and Sineu, 17.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.2 Santa Maria; Lows of 0.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.8 Lluc, 2.0 Can Sion, 2.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.9 Arta; Rainfall of 4.4 litres per square metre Son Servera, 3.8 Portocolom, 3.4 Arta and Banyalbufar.