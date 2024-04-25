Cloudy with sunny spells on Friday, a risk of rain but not great. Wind due to pick up late on in the north and the Tramuntana ahead of quite a blowy Saturday, when temperatures are expected to be high in northern areas - up to 26C.

There is a high risk of rain over the weekend, this continuing into the start of next week. With the wind for the whole island forecast to come from the south on Saturday, it's not surprising that Aemet is warning of some muddy rain - the wind will drag in Saharan air and dust. There could be more mud on Sunday, the met agency noting that temperatures will drop.

This unsettled pattern is due to persist into the start of next week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (10C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 19, Mon: 22.

(10C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. - Sat: 24, Sun: 19, Mon: 22. Andratx (10C) 20C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 19.

(10C) 20C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 19. Binissalem (7C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

(7C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Deya (9C) 19C, light northwest breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

(9C) 19C, light northwest breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Palma (10C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(10C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Pollensa (9C) 23C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

(9C) 23C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Porreres (7C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

(7C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 21. Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

(9C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Santanyi (8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Sineu (8C) 21C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.3 Puerto Pollensa, 20.2 Sa Pobla, 20.1 Muro, 20.0 Petra and Llucmajor, 19.9 Arta and Colonia Sant Pere, 19.5 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 19.4 Pollensa, 19.3 Porreres, 19.2 Santanyi, 19.0 Palma Port and Sant Elm; Lows of 0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.7 Lluc, 4.8 Palma University.