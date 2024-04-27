A pretty poor forecast for Sunday. Grey skies, little sign of the sun, rain expected everywhere.

As suggested in Saturday's report, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been extended. To the alert for the Tramuntana region from noon to midnight have been added the north, northeast and east for the same period - up to sixty litres per square metre over a 12-hour period.

The outlook for the week ahead still doesn't look that brilliant. Forecasts for Wednesday and Friday are currently the best; some rain possible, but mostly sunny.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, gentle north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 23.

Andratx (11C) 19C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Binissalem (11C) 19C, light southwest breeze backing to east; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Deya (11C) 18C, calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Palma (14C) 19C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 24.

Porreres (10C) 18C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 18C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 17C, gentle west breeze veering north; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Sineu (11C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 24.5 Muro, 24.1 Sa Pobla, 24.0 Pollensa, 23.6 Binissalem and Colonia Sant Pere, 23.1 Arta, 22.8 Petra, 22.7 Can Sion (Campos), 22.6 Llucmajor, 22.5 Palma Airport, 22.4 Porreres and Sineu, 22.3 Manacor, 22.2 Santa Maria, 21.9 Banyalbufar, Puerto Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Puerto Soller, 21.4 Portocolom, 21.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.1 Santanyi; Lows of 8.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.7 Palma University, 10.9 Can Sion, 11.5 Binissalem; Gusts of 68 km/h Banyalbufar, 60 Serra Alfabia, 55 Puerto Soller.