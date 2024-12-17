Another relatively fine day in store for Wednesday but the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has put part of Mallorca on alert for strong gusts of wind. Specifically, this involves the south, the interior and the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, where gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible.
Mallorca on strong wind footing this week
Cold snap forecast for Thursday night
