Another relatively fine day in store for Wednesday but the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has put part of Mallorca on alert for strong gusts of wind. Specifically, this involves the south, the interior and the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, where gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible.

Aemet has specified that the warning will be in force from 21:00 hours on Thursday 19 December. The alerts for Friday are not yet active, but they are not ruled out that it will continue. There is also an orange alert for rough seas in the south and the Serra de Tramuntana, and yellow in the north and northeast.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said that on Thursday night a cold front is expected to arrive, which will also cause a drop in temperatures and rainfall, especially in the north and northeast of Mallorca. In the event of rain in the Serra it would be in the form of snow.

On Friday, maximum temperatures are expected to drop sharply, by between 4º and 5º, so maximum temperatures will not exceed 15º-17º. From the second half of the day the weather in Mallorca will stabilise. Gili anticipated that by Saturday temperatures are expected to begin to recover, although they will do so very gradually.

Before the arrival of the cold front there will be a significant rise in temperatures. It began today, Tuesday, and will culminate on Thursday, when maximum temperatures are expected to reach 21º. As a result, Mallorca will experience a real temperature merry-go-round this week, as it will go from a thermal high to a sharp low.

The temperatures are much higher than usual for this time of year, which is 16º. Moreover, they will contrast with those recorded just a week ago, when the maximum did not exceed 14º. However, the latter values are more typical of the coldest days of winter than of late autumn.