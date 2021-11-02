Graves’ story on the big screen

Director and film producer William Nunez says that growing up in New York, Robert Graves was always his favourite writer. Seeing the TV production of I , Claudius inspired him to read Graves’ books and poetry. It was later that he found out about Graves’ story and a private life that was to be a reason why Graves moved from the Roaring Twenties in England to Mallorca.

The Laureate is the result of that interest. Nunez explains that it is a film about life choices that Graves made and the decision to leave England. The world premiere at the Palacio de Congresos, which marks the closing gala of this year’s Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival, is a recognition of the all-important life choice he made in moving to Mallorca.

As Nunez remarks, “in a strange way this put Mallorca on the map”. The Graves association with the island has of course remained strong ever since.

Tuesday, 7pm, Palacio de Congresos, Palma.

Jazz Voyeur Festival

Maria del Mar Bonet is one of the great names of Mallorcan music. Her career now spans seven decades, she having found initial fame in the 1960s when she was associated with the Nova Cançó musical and artistic movement that promoted Catalan. Her songs included ones of protest, and she was the target of harassment by the Franco regime.

Primarily thought of as a folk singer, her collaborations over the years show that her repertoire is much broader. Influenced by world music, these collaborations have included the great Brazilian singer and guitarist Milton Nascimento, whose range is from samba to pop to jazz.

The first concert of this year’s Jazz Voyeur Festival features Maria del Mar Bonet. Accompanied by the Big Band Begues, she will be performing a tribute to the legendary Bonet de Sant Pere, real name Pere Bonet Mir.

He went on to become a huge star in Spain with what was often pretty cheesy stuff, but in 1942 he had formed Bonet de San Pedro y los 7 de Palma, a band that revolutionised the musical scene in the country. And it is that era which Maria del Mar de Bonet will be honouring.

Saturday, 9pm, Son Amar, Palmanyola.

Leonard Slatkin conducts BSO

Leonard Slatkin is one of the world’s leading conductors. Born in Los Angeles in 1944, he became artistic director and conductor of the New York Youth Symphony Orchestra when he was 22. In 2001, he became chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and was only the second non-Briton to conduct the Last Night of the Proms.

Over the years, his recordings have brought him Grammy Awards on four occasions, and he is now in Majorca to conduct the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. The latest concert in the orchestra’s season features Haydn’s Symphony No. 70, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7, and Solaria, composed in 2014 by Barcelona-born Ferran Cruixent. The programme is entitled ‘Dialogue between ages’ - from Haydn through Dvorak and to the current day.

Thursday, 8pm, Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2, Palma.

The week of popular and traditional culture in Palma

The week of popular and traditional culture in Palma started on October 30. The final day is November 7, and at the Ses Voltes outdoor area near the Cathedral, there will be a grand gathering for Majorcan folk music.

This will be a great opportunity to see and hear folk acts who typically appear at fairs or fiestas but who don’t come together on one line-up. There are two sessions with a break for lunch, and among the acts will be Ballugall. From Pollensa, they formed in 2011. An eight-piece, they combine traditional instruments, such as the lute, with the contemporary - bass guitar. Another is Esclafits i Castanyetes. From Arta, part of their name doesn’t really require any explanation - castanets.

Sunday, 11.30am / 4pm, Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada, Palma.

Inca’s third fair

For many years now, Inca’s third fair has gone under the title of ‘Fira de Època’. This epoch fair, the final one of three fairs before Dijous Bo, has basically meant the mediaeval market. Over the course of the weekend, there is wine tasting, there are creative workshops and exhibitions, and there is a Rata market of design, art and artisan crafts - the latter two in support of this being the Fira de Època i de l’Art - but it will be the epoch mediaeval market that holds centre stage.

Things start on Friday evening with the market, and on Friday, as well as for the rest of the weekend, one of the attractions will be the music of a group called Treefolk. Formed in 2012, they are a collective who have taken part in over 400 events and been engaged by more than fifty town halls. They specialise in historical recreations and in fairs with themes, mediaeval themes in particular.

Human No Limits is another act at the market - ‘The enchanted forest’ and ‘The bestiary’ are two of their performances.

Friday, from 5pm, Inca. (Saturday and Sunday, from 10am.)

Cycling in palma

The Union Cycliste Internationale - International Cycling Union - is the world governing body for sports cycling. Based in Switzerland, it oversees international cycling events. The inaugural UCI Track Champions League is about to get under way, and the first round is to be held in Mallorca - at the Velòdrom Illes Balears, what used to be known as Palma Arena.

There are 72 riders in all.

Representing thirty different countries, ten of them are Olympic gold medallists. Between them, they have won 63 track cycling world championships. Among the riders is Briton Ed Clancy. In the team pursuit, he won three consecutive Olympic titles - 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has been awarded both the MBE and the OBE for services to cycling.

He is indicative of what is a high-class line-up of male and female cyclists, who will be starting this brand new championship right here on the island.

Saturday, 7pm, Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai, Palma.